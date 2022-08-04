Brandon police search for missing 22-year-old

Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing vulnerable 22-year-old from Brandon.

Cyrus Bird was last seen by family leaving home in Brandon on Wednesday. Bird has not accessed social media accounts or been in touch with family, which police say is very unusual.

Bird is five feet eight inches tall, is slim and weighs about 140 pounds with longer brown-black hair and brown eyes. Bird was wearing a burgundy Boathouse sweater, black pants and white shoes at the time.

Anyone with information that could help investigators locate Bird is asked to contact Brandon police at 204-729-2345.

More from CBC Manitoba: