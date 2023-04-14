Brandon police ask for help in locating missing 20-year-old man

Brandon police are asking for the public's help as they try to locate a 20-year-old who was last seen on Friday.

Police say family members of Vishay Patel reported him missing to police shortly after 10 a.m.

He was last seen on a home video surveillance camera leaving his home in a grey 2012 Honda Civic, police said in a news release on Saturday.

Vishay Patel was reported missing by family members on June 16. (Brandon Police Service)

The vehicle was later found in the parking lot of Home Depot on Friday evening.

A witness told police they had possibly seen Patel walking from Home Depot toward the Discovery Centre.

On Saturday, Brandon police said a search and rescue operation was underway near the centre and asked the public to avoid the area.

Family and Brandon police are concerned for Patel's safety.

Anyone with information on his location, or if he is located, are urged to contact police at 204-729-2345.