Lost pendant leads two Winnipeggers to unlikely connection

A Winnipegger's beloved pendant has even more meaning now that a stranger went out of their way to find it after it went missing.

Leamber Kensley realized her pewter raven pendant was gone about a week and a half ago, when she was drumming for her sister, who recently passed away.

The raven pendant was special to her because it helped her celebrate both her Anishinaabe heritage and Wiccan beliefs.

"This pendant has always felt like a really big connection for me to both my cultures," she said.

Her late sister also loved ravens, so the pendant became even more important to Kensley after she passed away, Kensley said.

Leamber Kensley says the pendant was special to her because it helped her celebrate her Anishinaabe heritage and because her late sister loved ravens as well. (Submitted by Leamber Kensley )

When she realized it was missing, she started frantically searching for it and was heartbroken when it was nowhere to be found in her home or car.

She decided to make a post in a Facebook group for people living in St. Boniface and St. Vital, hoping someone may have picked it up. In the post, she said she thought it might have fallen off near the Liquor Mart on Dakota Street, when she was picking up a bottle of wine, and promised some homemade baking in exchange for its safe return.

Kindness of strangers

As luck would have it, Monique van Osch was working at that very Liquor Mart location that day.

She saw Kensley's post while on a break and said it just felt obvious that she should go look for it.

"When I saw that post, the first thing that went through my head was just that, why wouldn't I go look for this, and how happy would this person would be if I found this pendant?" she said.

Within a few minutes, van Osch spotted the pendant on the ground in the parking lot and responded to Kensley's Facebook post. Kensley was reunited with her pendant later that day.

Van Osch said Kensley had "the biggest smile on her face."

"Or biggest smile with a mask on, but you can still see it from people's eyes," van Osch said.

"So I could tell that she was just so grateful and I'm really happy that I was able to brighten up somebody's day just by taking two seconds to go look for something."

The whole experience was a reminder that there are good, kind people in the community, and to pay that kindness forward, Kensley said.

"What I take away is I need to make sure I'm kind and helpful to others so that I get it back," she said.

"Because I've been gifted and I need to bring those back to other people."