Police searching for senior last seen downtown on Tuesday

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing senior last seen Tuesday in the downtown area.

Jessie Pelletier, 73, is described by police as five feet one inch tall with a medium build. Pelletier has long black hair and wears glasses.

A description of what Pelletier was wearing at the time of last sighting wasn't available, police said.

There's concern for her wellbeing and anyone with information about where she is is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.