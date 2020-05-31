Police looking for missing 9-year-old last seen Saturday evening

Police are asking for help to find a missing nine-year-old boy.

Carter Mason was last seen on his burgundy BMX bike on Saturday evening in Winnipeg's West End, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release on Sunday.

He is described as five feet tall and about 120 pounds with a medium build. Carter has dark, medium-length hair in a comb-over style with brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, black pants and black Nike high-top runners.

Police are concerned for the boy's well-being and are asking anyone with information to contact the Winnipeg Police Service's missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.