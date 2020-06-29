Winnipeg police ask for help to find missing mom, daughter

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help to find a Winnipeg woman and her 10-year-old daughter, last seen earlier this month.

Flor de Girasol Aguilar-Hernandez, 33, and Angela Aguilar-Hernandez, 10, were last seen on June 17, police said in a news release Monday.

Police are concerned about their well-being, the release said.

Flor de Girasol Aguilar-Hernandez is described as five feet tall and roughly 110 pounds, with long black hair, police say.

Angela Aguilar-Hernandez is described as roughly four feet tall, with long black hair.

Police ask anyone with information about their whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.