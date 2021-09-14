Winnipeg mother and infant son missing for a week

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help to find a 34-year-old woman and her two-month-old son, who haven't been seen for a week.

Allison Mousseau was last seen pushing her son Antonio Traverse in a stroller on Sept. 7 in the Point Douglas area, police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Mousseau is about five feet, eight inches, with a thin build, black shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She normally wears her hair up, police said.

She was pushing her son in a black stroller.

Police are concerned about the mother and child's well-being and ask anyone with information that could help find her to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

