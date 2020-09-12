Morris man missing since Sunday found dead, foul play not suspected, RCMP say
A man from Morris who had been missing since Sunday has been found dead, police say.
Jason Heinrichs was reported missing Monday
A man from Morris who had been missing since Sunday has been found dead, police say.
Jason Heinrichs was last seen by his family at 11 p.m. on Sept. 6. He was reported missing the following day.
RCMP say he was found dead Friday morning. His cause of death does not appear to be suspicious at this time, says an RCMP news release.