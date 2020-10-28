RCMP search for missing 17-year-old from Mitchell, Man.

RCMP are asking for the public's help finding a 17-year-old from Mitchell, Man., who was reported missing earlier this month.

Gina Lisa Hill was reported missing to Steinbach RCMP on Oct. 4 and last made contact with family on Oct. 8.

Hill is five feet five inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Hill's whereabouts is asked to contact Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-1234 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.

More from CBC Manitoba: