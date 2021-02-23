Missing Manitoba woman not seen, heard from for last 8 months, police say

Manitoba police are asking for help finding a woman who hasn't been seen or heard from for eight months.

Blue Hills RCMP received a report on Feb. 4 that Anna Marquart (née Bauman), 31, was missing. She hadn't been seen since July 4, 2020, when she left her home in Glenboro, Man.

She has not been heard from since, and has had no contact with her family either in Manitoba or Ontario, RCMP said in a news release on Tuesday.

Marquart is described as five feet, one inch, 119 pounds, with light brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about her can call Blue Hills RCMP at 204-726-7519, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or provide a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com .

