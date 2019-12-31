RCMP ask for help finding man last seen in Headingley 3 weeks ago

RCMP are asking the public for help finding a man who has been missing since earlier this month.

Kevin Gerald Imrie, 40, was last seen in the rural municipality of Headingley on Dec. 8, RCMP said.

He is 5-foot-5, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Imrie's family is concerned for his safety. RCMP are asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact Headingley RCMP at 204-888-0358.

You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-847 or submit a tip online.

More from CBC Manitoba: