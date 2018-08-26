Manitoba hiker missing in German Alps found dead, family confirms

Jeff Freiheit, a Manitoba man who went missing while hiking in the German Alps, has been found dead, his family has confirmed.

Freiheit's family last heard from him on Aug. 2, shortly before he set out to hike a five-kilometre stretch of rugged trail just north of the Austrian border.

Freiheit's sister, Amanda Devigne, said her brother was found at the base of Brauneck mountain by his mother and a friend who travelled there to search for him. He'd fallen about 60 metres.

On YouTube, Rich Manfield, who had been helping with the search, said they strongly believe Freiheit would have died instantly, suffering no pain.

German police said Sunday that searchers had found what they believe to be the body of a Canadian in the Bavarian Alps.

Police said there was no evidence of foul play.

With files from Canadian Press and Erin Brohman