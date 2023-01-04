Man, 28, missing from western Manitoba was last seen on Boxing Day

A 28-year-old man missing from western Manitoba hasn't been seen in more than a week and police say they're concerned for his well-being.

Thunder Gott, from Swan River, was last seen on Wuskwi Sipihk First Nation in the early hours of Dec. 26, RCMP said in a Wednesday news release.

He was wearing a light green Columbia jacket, a grey hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black boots, police say.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged to call Swan River RCMP at 204-734-4686 or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or through the secure tip line on the Crime Stoppers website.

Wuskwi Sipihk is about 50 kilometres north of Swan River.

