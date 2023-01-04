Man, 28, missing from western Manitoba was last seen on Boxing Day
Thunder Gott, 28, was last seen on Wuskwi Sipihk First Nation, north of Swan River, in the early hours of Dec. 26, Manitoba RCMP say. They're asking for help to find him.
A 28-year-old man missing from western Manitoba hasn't been seen in more than a week and police say they're concerned for his well-being.
Thunder Gott, from Swan River, was last seen on Wuskwi Sipihk First Nation in the early hours of Dec. 26, RCMP said in a Wednesday news release.
He was wearing a light green Columbia jacket, a grey hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black boots, police say.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged to call Swan River RCMP at 204-734-4686 or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or through the secure tip line on the Crime Stoppers website.
Wuskwi Sipihk is about 50 kilometres north of Swan River.
