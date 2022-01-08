Winnipeg police issue Silver Alert for missing man, 71

Winnipeg police have issued a Silver Alert for a 71-year-old man who hasn't been seen since late Friday afternoon.

Dennis Deslauriers, 71, was last seen in the city's Templeton-Sinclair area at around 4:45 p.m. on Friday, Winnipeg police said in an overnight news release early Saturday.

Deslauriers is described as five-foot-seven in height, with a medium build, short grey hair and brown eyes.



Police said he was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants, grey runners and carrying a black backpack.



Winnipeg police issue a silver alert when a vulnerable adult is reported as missing.

Anyone who has seen Deslauriers is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

