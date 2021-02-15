Winnipeg police concerned about missing 51-year-old man

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help to find a missing 51-year-old man who was last seen at midnight on Sunday.

Robert Wilson was last seen in the St. James-Assiniboia area driving a blue two-door 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt with the license plate KBT 931.

The man is about six feet one inch tall, 198 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black vest, black Under Armour hoodie, black t-shirt and dark blue jeans.

Police are concerned for Wilson's well-being and are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

