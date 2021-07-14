Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg police looking for missing 59-year-old man

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help to find a missing 59-year-old man who may be walking out of the city.

Arnold Sinclair last seen wearing a dark sweater and jeans

Arnold Sinclair was last seen at his home in Winnipeg's North End just before midnight on Monday. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

Arnold Sinclair was last seen just before midnight on Monday at his home in Winnipeg's North End, police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Officers believe he may try to walk northbound out of the city.

Sinclair is about five foot five with a slim build, medium-length black hair, a full beard and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark sweater and jeans.

Police are concerned for Sinclair's well-being.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

