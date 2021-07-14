Winnipeg police looking for missing 59-year-old man
Winnipeg police are asking the public for help to find a missing 59-year-old man who may be walking out of the city.
Arnold Sinclair last seen wearing a dark sweater and jeans
Winnipeg police are asking the public for help to find a missing 59-year-old man who may be walking out of the city.
Arnold Sinclair was last seen just before midnight on Monday at his home in Winnipeg's North End, police said in a news release on Tuesday.
Officers believe he may try to walk northbound out of the city.
Sinclair is about five foot five with a slim build, medium-length black hair, a full beard and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark sweater and jeans.
Police are concerned for Sinclair's well-being.
Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.
More from CBC Manitoba: