Missing 39-year-old man has difficulty communicating: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help to find a missing 39-year-old man who needs medical care.

Dale Bighetty was last seen near Health Sciences Centre on Saturday evening, police said in a news release on Sunday.

He is five-foot-eight, with a slim build, short dark hair and a mustache and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and brown boots.

Police said they are concerned for his well-being, because he needs ongoing medical care and has difficultly communicating.

People in the downtown area are being asked to check under decks, in parked vehicles and other sheltered areas on their properties as Bighetty may have sought shelter there overnight.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

