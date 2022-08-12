Missing man, 38, last seen in Winnipeg's North End 5 days ago

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help to find a missing 38-year-old man who hasn't been seen since last Sunday morning.

William Sinclair was last seen leaving his home in Winnipeg's North End at about 4 a.m. on Aug. 7, police said in a Friday news release.

He's about five foot 11 and has a skinny build, with brown eyes and black hair that is usually in a ponytail.

It's not known what he was wearing when he was last seen, although he typically wears black or dark-coloured clothing, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

