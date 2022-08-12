Missing man, 38, last seen in Winnipeg's North End 5 days ago
Winnipeg police are asking the public for help to find a missing 38-year-old man who hasn't been seen since last Sunday morning.
Police ask anyone who has seen William Sinclair to contact missing persons unit
William Sinclair was last seen leaving his home in Winnipeg's North End at about 4 a.m. on Aug. 7, police said in a Friday news release.
He's about five foot 11 and has a skinny build, with brown eyes and black hair that is usually in a ponytail.
It's not known what he was wearing when he was last seen, although he typically wears black or dark-coloured clothing, police said.
Police are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.
