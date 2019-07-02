Family asks for help finding man missing from Winnipeg hospital

Family members of a man with severe mental illness who went missing from a Winnipeg hospital are asking for help finding him.

Andrew Richard Potter, 29, was last seen Saturday at the Health Sciences Centre, when he took from the hospital while on a smoke break, says his father, Nelson Potter.

Potter says his son was admitted to the hospital about a month ago to be treated for his schizophrenia and epilepsy.

He says he's very worried about his son's well being as he is without his medication, identification, and proper clothing.

"He was extremely sick when he went in there, convulsing, incoherent, and totally out of touch," Potter said.

"I'm really kind of afraid that that is the kind of the state he is going to be in within a matter of hours again, if he's not there ... if he's not in that position already."

Andrew's father, Nelson Potter, says his son has schizophrenia and epilepsy, and could become very sick without his medication. (Submitted by Steavi Marina Potter)

Potter says his son Andrew is from London, Ont., but came to Winnipeg to visit some family in December and decided to stay.

Andrew Potter is described as six feet two inches and weighs about 260 pounds.

He has brown hair, brown eyes, and has tattoos on his left inner forearm of storm clouds with lightning bolts.

Potter's family is asking anyone who may have seen him to contact Winnipeg Police immediately. Their missing persons unit can be reached at 204-986-6250, while their non-emergency line is 204-986-6222.

They say not to approach him, as he may try to run away.

Winnipeg Police couldn't be reached immediately for comment Monday evening, but Potter says he has been in touch with them about his son.

More from CBC Manitoba: