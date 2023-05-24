Silver alert issued for missing 85-year-old last seen in St. Vital area of Winnipeg
Winnipeg police are asking for help finding George Bekios, who has gone missing from the city's St. Vital area.
George Bekios was seen around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Fermor Avenue and St. Anne's Road
Winnipeg police have issued a silver alert for an 85-year-old man who has gone missing from the city's St. Vital area.
George Bekios was reported last seen around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Fermor Avenue and St. Anne's Road.
He is described as five feet, eight inches tall, with a slim build, white hair and brown eyes.
He was driving a black 2014 Lexus ES 350 with Manitoba licence plate number GZM 929.
More news from CBC Manitoba: