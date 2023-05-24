Content
Silver alert issued for missing 85-year-old last seen in St. Vital area of Winnipeg

Winnipeg police are asking for help finding George Bekios, who has gone missing from the city's St. Vital area.

George Bekios was seen around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Fermor Avenue and St. Anne's Road

An elderly man with white hair wears a grey jacket.
George Bekios is described as five feet, eight inches tall, with a slim build, white hair and brown eyes. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

Winnipeg police have issued a silver alert for an 85-year-old man who has gone missing from the city's St. Vital area.

George Bekios was reported last seen around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Fermor Avenue and St. Anne's Road.

He is described as five feet, eight inches tall, with a slim build, white hair and brown eyes.

He was driving a black 2014 Lexus ES 350 with Manitoba licence plate number GZM 929.

A black sedan is in a grey showroom.
George Bekios was driving a black 2014 Lexus ES 350, similar to the one shown here, with Manitoba licence GZM 929. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

