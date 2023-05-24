Silver alert issued for missing 85-year-old last seen in St. Vital area of Winnipeg

Winnipeg police have issued a silver alert for an 85-year-old man who has gone missing from the city's St. Vital area.

George Bekios was reported last seen around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Fermor Avenue and St. Anne's Road.

He is described as five feet, eight inches tall, with a slim build, white hair and brown eyes.

He was driving a black 2014 Lexus ES 350 with Manitoba licence plate number GZM 929.

George Bekios was driving a black 2014 Lexus ES 350, similar to the one shown here, with Manitoba licence GZM 929. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

