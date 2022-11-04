Content
37-year-old Winnipeg man missing for 8 days

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help to find a missing 37-year-old man who hasn't been seen since Oct. 27.

Kyle Podolsky was last seen wearing black hoodie, black pants and black shoes

Kyle Podolsky hasn't been seen since Oct. 27 in East Elmwood. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help to find a missing 37-year-old man.

Kyle Podolsky was last seen on Oct. 27 in the East Elmwood area.

He's five-foot-six with a thin build and has green eyes, brown hair, a full beard and mustache.

Podolsky was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black shoes.

Police are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information that could help locate Podolsky is asked to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

