37-year-old Winnipeg man missing for 8 days

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help to find a missing 37-year-old man.

Kyle Podolsky was last seen on Oct. 27 in the East Elmwood area.

He's five-foot-six with a thin build and has green eyes, brown hair, a full beard and mustache.

Podolsky was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black shoes.

Police are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information that could help locate Podolsky is asked to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

