Winnipeg police looking for missing man last seen 3 weeks ago

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help finding a missing 34-year-old man who was last seen in the city's West Kildonan area three weeks ago.

Shane Kowerko is described as six feet tall, with a Jiminy Cricket tattoo on the right side of his neck.

Police provided photos of Kowerko, but noted his hairstyle may have changed and he may or may not be clean-shaven.

He was last seen on Nov. 13 wearing blue jeans, a cream-coloured hoodie, black shoes and a blue and white tuque.

Police are concerned about Kowerko's well-being and are asking anyone who knows where he might be to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

