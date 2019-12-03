Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg police looking for missing man last seen 3 weeks ago
Winnipeg police looking for missing man last seen 3 weeks ago

Shane Kowerko is described as 6 feet tall with a Jiminy Cricket tattoo on the right side of his neck

Shane Kowerko was last seen three weeks ago in the city's West Kildonan area on Nov. 13. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help finding a missing 34-year-old man who was last seen in the city's West Kildonan area three weeks ago.

Shane Kowerko is described as six feet tall, with a Jiminy Cricket tattoo on the right side of his neck.

Police provided photos of Kowerko, but noted his hairstyle may have changed and he may or may not be clean-shaven.

He was last seen on Nov. 13 wearing blue jeans, a cream-coloured hoodie, black shoes and a blue and white tuque.

Police are concerned about Kowerko's well-being and are asking anyone who knows where he might be to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

