Missing man, 62, last seen in Winnipeg

Garry Albert Beaudry, 62, was last seen on March 26. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

Winnipeg police are asking for help to find a missing man last seen in March.

Garry Albert Beaudry, 62, was last seen near the Salvation Army Winnipeg Booth Centre on Henry Street on March 26, police said in a Friday news release.

Police are concerned for his well-being, the release said.

Beaudry is roughly five feet, seven inches tall and roughly 200 pounds, police said. He has a heavy build, brown eyes and black or grey hair.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police at at 204-986-6250.

More from CBC Manitoba: