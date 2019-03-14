Missing man last seen in Winnipeg's River Park South area

James Luna, 25, was last seen in the River Park South area early Tuesday morning. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

Winnipeg police have asked for help finding a missing man who was last seen in the city's River Park South area.

James Luna, 25, was last seen in the early morning of Tuesday, March 12.

He was driving a 2014 black four-door Hyundai Santa Fe sport utility vehicle, with the licence plate number JBJ 172.

Luna is described as 5-11, with an average build, short black hair and a black, short beard.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the Winnipeg police missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

Luna was last seen driving a Hyundai Santa Fe, similar to the one shown here, with the licence plate number JBJ 172. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

