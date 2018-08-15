Missing man, 25, last seen a month ago

Update: Man found after missing for a month, police say

Bah is described as being five feet seven inches tall and 160 pounds. (Submitted/Winnipeg Police Service ) Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a man who has been missing for more than a month.

Alpha Bah, 25, was last seen in Winnipeg on Monday night, July 13.

He is described as being five feet seven inches tall, 160 pounds, with short black hair. Police had no information on what Bah was wearing the last time he was seen.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts should contact the Winnipeg Police Service missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.