Man missing from rural Manitoba has been found, RCMP say

A 44-year-old man reported missing last week in Manitoba has been found safe.

William Scott McCurry had last been seen leaving his house in the rural municipality of Glenella-Landsdowne on Friday around 11 p.m.

RCMP issued a news release on Sunday, asking for the public's help in finding him, saying they were concerned for his well-being.

At the time, investigators said it was possible McCurry went to Brandon, about 45 kilometres to the south.

On Monday, RCMP said McCurry had been found, but they did not disclose where.