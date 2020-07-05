Missing Manitoba man may be in Brandon, RCMP say

RCMP in Minnedosa are asking for the public's help to find a missing 44-year-old man.

William McCurry was last seen leaving his house Saturday night around 11 p.m., Mounties said on Twitter. McCurry was in a white pickup truck with a Manitoba licence plate that read HXY 144.

Investigators believe McCurry may have gone to Brandon, RCMP said, which is about 45 kilometres south of Minnedosa.

Mounties said they are concerned for McCurry's wellbeing. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-484-2837.