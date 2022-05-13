Missing man last seen in West End Winnipeg on May 4

Police and family are worried about the well-being of a 23-year-old man missing from Winnipeg's West End.

Ningyu Ma was reported last seen on May 4 near Maryland Street and Ellice Avenue. He was wearing a full-length black trench coat and slippers.

Police ask the public to keep an eye open for Ma, who is described as six feet tall with a medium build, black hair and black eyes.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the police service's missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

