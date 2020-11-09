Man who went missing during snowstorm in northern Manitoba found dead: RCMP
A man who was reported missing last week was found dead in a wooded area of Garden Hill First Nation in northern Manitoba on Sunday, RCMP say.
Wesley Wood was last seen on Oct. 31 walking toward the Garden Hill First Nation school units on a trail
A man who was reported missing last week was found dead in a wooded area of Garden Hill First Nation in northern Manitoba on Sunday, RCMP say.
Wesley Wood's body was discovered at about 7 p.m., more than a week after he was last seen, according to a news release issued Monday.
The 30-year-old's death isn't considered suspicious.
Wood was last seen on Oct. 31 walking toward the school units on a trail in the community, which is about 475 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg. He was reported missing on Nov. 3.
At the time there was a snowstorm in the area, and Wood wasn't dressed for the elements, RCMP say.
The RCMP's Major Crime Services is investigating his death.
More from CBC Manitoba: