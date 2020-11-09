Man who went missing during snowstorm in northern Manitoba found dead: RCMP

A man who was reported missing last week was found dead in a wooded area of Garden Hill First Nation in northern Manitoba on Sunday, RCMP say.

Wesley Wood's body was discovered at about 7 p.m., more than a week after he was last seen, according to a news release issued Monday.

The 30-year-old's death isn't considered suspicious.

Wood was last seen on Oct. 31 walking toward the school units on a trail in the community, which is about 475 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg. He was reported missing on Nov. 3.

At the time there was a snowstorm in the area, and Wood wasn't dressed for the elements, RCMP say.

The RCMP's Major Crime Services is investigating his death.

