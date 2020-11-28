Missing man last seen in Osborne Village, police say

Winnipeg police are asking for help in finding a missing man last seen in the city's Osborne Village area earlier this week.

Van Chanh Tran's friends last saw him on Tuesday evening, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release on Saturday.

Tran, 23, is described as five feet five or five feet six inches tall, with a very thin build and short black hair, the release says. Police did not give a description of what clothing he was last seen wearing.

Police said they are concerned about Tran's well-being. Anyone with information about his location is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

