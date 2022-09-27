Missing Manitoba man, 41, last seen in downtown Winnipeg: RCMP

Police are asking for the public's help with locating a missing 41-year-old man from Treherne, Man., who was last seen in downtown Winnipeg, RCMP say.

Patrick Slobodzian was reported missing on Sept. 25, an RCMP news release said on Monday. He was seen on St. Mary Avenue in downtown Winnipeg shortly before he was reported as missing.

Slobodzian's family is concerned about his well-being. He is described as five feet, seven inches, and 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

RCMP ask those with any information about the location of Slobodzian to call Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or send a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

More from CBC Manitoba: