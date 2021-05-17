Man found safe after going missing from Brandon last week
A man reported missing last week after leaving a work site in Brandon has been located, RCMP say.
Timothy Daniel Faickney, 56, had been reported last seen leaving work site
Timothy Daniel Faickney had left the site on May 10 and was reported missing two days later.
RCMP released an update on Monday, saying the 56-year-old, who is from The Pas, was found safe.
RCMP did not say where Faickney was.
