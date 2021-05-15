Missing man last seen leaving work site in Brandon Monday: Manitoba RCMP

Police are asking anyone with information about where Timothy Daniel Faickney is to call them or submit an anonymous tip. (Submitted by Manitoba RCMP)

RCMP are asking for help to find a missing 56-year-old man last seen in southwestern Manitoba earlier this week.

Timothy Daniel Faickney was last spotted leaving a work site on Monday afternoon in the city of Brandon.

Faickney is from The Pas, about 520 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

He was reported missing Wednesday around 8 a.m., Mounties said in a Friday news release.

Faickney is five feet, three inches tall and roughly 149 pounds. He has blue eyes and grey hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6204, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a secure, anonymous tip online .

