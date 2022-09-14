Police ask public for help finding 62-year-old man missing from Thompson, Man.

Police are asking the public for help finding a 62-year-old man missing from Thompson, Man.

RCMP in Thompson say Steven Daniel Linklater was last seen at his home Monday morning on Cree Road in the northern Manitoba city.

He is described as approximately six feet tall, 170 pounds, with dark shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

Linklater usually wears a black tuque and may be walking with a cane.

Police say he has difficulty remembering where his home is when he goes out for a walk.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

More from CBC Manitoba:

