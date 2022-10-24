Thompson man missing 10 days may be in The Pas: Manitoba RCMP
A 51-year-old man from Thompson, Man., hasn't been seen in more than a week, and RCMP say he may have left the northern city.
George Patrick Fortin, 51, last seen in 'bush-style' jacket, hat, carrying a backpack
A 51-year-old man from Thompson, Man., hasn't been seen in more than a week, and RCMP say he may have left the northern city.
George Patrick Fortin was last seen on Oct. 14 at his home on Ashberry Place in Thompson, RCMP said in a news release on Monday.
Five days later, a missing persons report was filed.
Fortin is about five feet four inches tall, 200 pounds, with grey hair, a beard and brown eyes.
He's believed to be wearing a "bush-style" jacket, a hat and carrying a backpack.
He may have left Thompson and travelled to The Pas, police say.
Anyone who has information on Fortin's whereabouts is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or 6911, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a secure tip online.
More from CBC Manitoba: