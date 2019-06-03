Nelson House man last seen April 2: RCMP

A Nelson House man missing for more than two months could be in Winnipeg or Alberta, RCMP say.

They're asking for the public's help to find Ricky Nelson Linklater, 51.

Linklater was last seen in Thompson on April 2.

He's described as 5-foot-9 and 156 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

RCMP ask anyone with information to call the Thompson detachment at 204-677-6911, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.