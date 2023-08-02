Manitoba RCMP looking for Pas man who has been missing for weeks

Mounties say they're searching for a missing man from northern Manitoba who has not been seen by family since mid-June, and did not return home as expected late last month.

The family of Arthur Ducharme, 32, reported him missing from The Pas on July 28, saying they have not seen him since June 15.

Family believe Ducharme was in Swan River in western Manitoba for work, but he did not return to The Pas as expected on July 20, RCMP said in a Wednesday news release. He has also not contacted his family, which is unusual for him, police said.

Ducharme is described as five foot 10 and 157 pounds, with short, black hair and amber-green eyes.

He also has a large scar on the right side of his face and several tattoos, including tattoos on his forearm that say "Colby" and "Arthur."

Police and Ducharme's family are worried about his well-being, RCMP say.

Anyone with information on Ducharme's whereabouts is asked to contact The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6204 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or to leave a secure tip online .

More from CBC Manitoba: