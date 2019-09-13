Manitoba RCMP search for missing man from The Pas

The Pas RCMP are asking for help from the public in locating James Lee Stepanow.

Stepanow, 46, has been missing since Sept. 3, when he was last in touch with his family, RCMP said.

He is six-foot-one, 200 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Stepanow may be driving a black 2018 Ford F-150 with the licence plate HKK 715.

RCMP ask anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact investigators at 204-627-6200, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.

More from CBC Manitoba: