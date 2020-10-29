RCMP ask Manitobans to keep eye out for missing Swan River man

A man from Swan River, Man., who hasn't been seen in a week is considered missing and police are concerned for his well-being.

Christopher Dufresne, 44, didn't show up for work on Oct. 19 as expected, RCMP said. He was last seen in Swan River, a town about 380 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, on Oct. 23.

He drives a black Ford F-150 with a "Roblin Motors" decal on it and doesn't own a cellphone, police said.

Dufresne is six foot two and weighs 230 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information that could help police locate him is asked to call Swan River RCMP at 204-734-4686 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.

