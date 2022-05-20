RCMP ask for help finding missing Steinbach-area man after vehicle found in flooded field

Manitoba RCMP are looking for a 72-year-old man who has been missing since Thursday night and whose vehicle was found abandoned in a flooded field.

Leo Cyr, from Giroux — a rural southern Manitoba community near Steinbach — was reported missing Friday morning.

He was last seen around 8 p.m. Thursday, in his vehicle on Highway 59, near Dunning Road E., just northeast of Winnipeg.

His family went to his home Thursday night to check on him. He wasn't there and his vehicle was gone, an RCMP news release said.

The following morning, his vehicle was found stuck in a water-filled field near Highway 75, between St. Adolphe and Ste. Agathe, south of Winnipeg, police say.

A search of the area, a couple kilometres south of St. Adolphe, is underway, with an estimated 25 emergency personnel on scene, including RCMP search and rescue.

Emergency personnel park near a flooded field south of St. Adolphe on Friday afternoon searching for Leo Cyr, 72, who has been missing since Thursday evening. (Darin Morash/CBC)

Cyr is five foot 11 and about 250 pounds, with thinning brown and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve collared shirt and blue jeans.

Police are asking people in and around the area of Highway 75 between St. Adolphe and Ste. Agathe to be on the look out for Cyr.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-1234.