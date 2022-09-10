Missing Steinbach man, 48, was last seen Monday night: RCMP

Mounties in Steinbach, Man., are asking the public to help them locate a 48-year-old man who was last seen earlier this week.

David McFarland has not been heard from since Monday night, when he was last seen at his home on Maplewood Street in Steinbach, RCMP said in a news release Saturday.

McFarland's cellphone was found in his home. He has known medical conditions that require care, police said.

They believe he could be in the Winnipeg area.

McFarland is five feet nine inches tall, with a slim build. He is bald and clean-shaven, according to police.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Steinbach RCMP at (204) 326-4452 or they can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.