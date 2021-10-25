Missing man last seen in downtown Winnipeg: RCMP

Police are asking for help finding a Steinbach man who hasn't been seen or heard from since last week.

Artjon Gotting, 32, was reported missing to Steinbach RCMP on Saturday, Oct. 23.

He was last seen in downtown Winnipeg last Thursday at about 5 p.m., according to an RCMP news release.

Gotting is six feet tall, about 200 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black track suit and white shoes.

His family is concerned for his well-being, police say.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-1234. You can also submit information anonymously via Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, or online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

