Winnipeg police seek missing man, 30, last seen a month ago in St. Boniface

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 30-year-old man who was last seen at the end of December.

Shawn Hall was reported missing this month, and was last seen in the St. Boniface area of Winnipeg, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release.

Hall is described as six feet tall with an average build. He has brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

Police said they are concerned for Hall's wellbeing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.