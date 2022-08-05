Manitoba RCMP ask for help finding missing B.C. man after finding his car abandoned

RCMP are asking for the public's help to find a man reported missing in British Columbia earlier this week, after finding his car abandoned on the shoulder of a highway in southwestern Manitoba.

Keith Zajac, 55, was reported missing from Squamish, B.C., on Tuesday, Manitoba RCMP said in a news release on Friday.

On Wednesday, Blue Hills RCMP received a report of an abandoned vehicle on the shoulder of Highway 1 at Highway 459 West, in the Manitoba rural municipality of Whitehead.

RCMP said their investigation determined the car, a white Pontiac Vibe with the B.C. licence plate KA8 10G, is registered to Zajac.

Zajac was driving from Squamish to Fort Frances, Ont., when he was reported missing, Mounties said. It's believed he had spent Sunday night at the Super 8 Hotel in Brandon, Man.

Zajac is five feet, ten inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes, RCMP said.

A search of the area where his car was found is underway with help from RCMP search and rescue and the local fire department, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Blue Hills RCMP at 204-726-7522 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com .

