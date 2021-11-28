54-year-old man lost on a snowmobile in northern Manitoba, RCMP say

RCMP are asking the public for help to find a missing snowmobiler who hasn't been seen since Sunday.

Lawrence Walton Flett, 54, left his community of Split Lake last weekend, without providing any information about where he planned to go, RCMP said in a news release on Saturday.

He may have attempted to travel to York Landing, which is about 20 kilometres south of Split Lake.

A missing persons report was filed on Thursday afternoon.



Flett is about six-foot-one and weighs roughly 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Lawrence Walton Flett is about six-foot-one and has black hair and brown eyes. (Submitted by RCMP)

Anyone who may have information is asked to call the Thompson Rural RCMP at 204-677-6909, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a secure tip online.