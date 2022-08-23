Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

Missing Winnipeg man, 77, last seen Monday morning: police

Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a missing senior last seen in the city’s West End.

Jhongan Jhou uses a cane, was last seen pulling small purple cart

CBC News ·
An elderly man looks ahead.
Jhongan Jhou is five feet, nine inches tall with a medium build, short grey hair and brown eyes, Winnipeg police say. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service)

Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a missing senior last seen in the city's West End.

Jhongan Jhou, 77, was last spotted at 8 a.m. on Monday, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a missing person alert on Tuesday.

Jhou is five feet, nine inches tall with a medium build, short grey hair and brown eyes. He walks with a limp and uses a cane, police said.

He was last seen pulling a small purple cart and wearing a blue T-shirt, blue jeans and green runners.

Police said they've activated a Silver Alert for the man, which they do when a vulnerable adult is reported missing.

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now