RCMP searching area near Ste. Rose du Lac for missing Skowan First Nation man

RCMP put out a call for help finding a missing 21-year-old man from Skowan First Nation.

Dwayne Lavallee was last seen Sept. 22, around 2 p.m. on Ebb and Flow First Nation.

RCMP are leading a search team combing an area north of Ste. Rose du Lac. The Office of the Fire Commissioner and other search and rescue workers are helping in the search.

Lavallee is described as six feet, two inches tall and about 200 pounds. He has a tattoo of a small cross on his left hand and a tattoo of "can't stop" on his right arm.

Police say they they are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information can call Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP at 204-447-2513 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477, online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com, or text "TIPMAN" plus your message to CRIMES (274637).