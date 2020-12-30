Missing man last seen leaving Thompson hospital on Dec. 16

Scott Andrew Nicholas is described as 5-foot-10 and 240 pounds with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black plaid jacket, black pants and black shoes. (RCMP)

A 43-year-old man missing in Thompson was last seen leaving the general hospital in that northern Manitoba city, RCMP say.

Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for Scott Andrew Nicholas, who hasn't been seen since about 9 a.m. on Dec. 16.

Nicholas, who is from Pukatawagan, is described as 5-foot-10 and 240 pounds with short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black plaid jacket, black pants and black shoes.

Police are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call RCMP at 204-677-6911. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or through the website.

