Missing man from Sapotaweyak Cree Nation last seen in June: Manitoba RCMP

RCMP are asking for help finding a man from Sapotaweyak Cree Nation, in western Manitoba, who they say hasn't been seen since the end of June.

Charles Ray Edward Gott, 32, was last seen when he stopped briefly at a family member's house in Swan River at the end of June, Mounties said in a news release on Tuesday.

He was reported missing to police around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Gott is five feet, six inches tall and 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, RCMP said.

He was last seen wearing black jeans, a black-and-red short-sleeved shirt, and a black baseball cap.

Police say they and Gott's family are very concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call Swan River RCMP at 204-734-4686 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can also submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com .

