Missing man, 21, last seen Monday morning on Sandy Bay First Nation

Manitoba First Nations Police are asking for help finding a missing 21-year-old man from Sandy Bay First Nation.

Ethan Markus James Beaulieu was last seen by his girlfriend on Monday morning, the police service said in a release Monday evening.

Police are concerned for his wellbeing.

Beaulieu is described as being five feet, nine inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds. He has numerous tattoos on his body and face, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Sandy Bay detachment administrative line during regular business hours at 204-843-7701, after-hours emergency line at 204-843-7700 or your local police agency.

Sandy Bay First Nation is about 130 kilometres west-northwest of Winnipeg, on the west shore of Lake Manitoba.

